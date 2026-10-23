In Taiwan, law enforcement officers searched the office of Wu Tzu-chia, the owner of the online platform My-Formosa, as part of an investigation into the alleged dissemination of defamatory materials and election interference. The case is linked to Democratic Progressive Party candidate for Hsinchu County magistrate Cheng Chao-fang, who is also mayor of Zhubei City.

The Hsinchu County Prosecutors Office announced the launch of an investigation into a man surnamed Wu on suspicion of violating the election and recall law. The agency did not disclose any further details. Sources familiar with the case told Taipei Times that police also questioned Wu and searched his residence and offices.

Candidate's complaint

According to the sources, Cheng filed a criminal complaint accusing Wu of disseminating defamatory materials with the intent of obstructing his election. Cheng's campaign lawyers say that two issues of leaflets bearing Wu's signature were distributed among voters in Hsinchu over the past two months.

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According to the campaign's lawyers, the materials contained false accusations that Cheng had illegally obtained benefits and engaged in illegal lobbying related to the Chih Shan Manor and Shencyu Village projects in Zhudong Township. The leaflets also alleged that Cheng's brother ordered gangsters to break into a home to intimidate a whistleblower.

Platform's position

Sources said that Wu repeated these claims on his own talk show, acknowledged authorship of the leaflets and stated that 500,000 copies of similar materials had been printed. Cheng's lawyers consider such actions to be obstruction of the candidate's election and aggravated defamation.

Wu's digital platform called the investigation an attack on freedom and said that he had begun a hunger strike in protest. It also said that Wu would refuse to pay bail if he were ordered to do so.

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