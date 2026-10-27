In Taiwan, an average of 618 people per day will leave the labor market due to age over the next 20 years. This will be more than twice the number of young people entering the workforce, Taipei Times reports, citing a forecast by the National Development Council.

Decline in the working-age population

The council's calculations, prepared using data through 2026, project that Taiwan's population aged 15 to 64 will decrease by 4.509 million people over two decades.

This is 3,000 more than the council's previous model projected. The difference is equivalent to about 60 additional people leaving the workforce every day, which the study links to an acceleration in demographic decline.

If the legally established retirement age and birth rate remain unchanged, for every young person entering the labor market, two workers will end their working lives due to age.

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Aging workforce

According to the forecast, the share of middle-aged and older workers in the labor force will exceed 50%. Currently, there are 7.292 million Taiwanese aged 45 to 64, accounting for 46.3% of the working-age population.

By 2046, this age group will leave the labor market, while only 3.095 million young people will replace them. A council spokesperson called the widening gap in worker replacement an alarming signal for the financial sustainability of Taiwan's social programs.

Rising expenditures and shrinking tax revenues could complicate the balancing of labor pensions, civil servant pension funds and the national health insurance system. The council considers it necessary to raise the retirement age, increase the participation and retention of women and older people in the labor market, and strengthen immigration.

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