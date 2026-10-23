In Miaoli County, Taiwan, environmental authorities, prosecutors and police uncovered a scheme involving the illegal handling of plastic waste. According to the Taipei Times, its participants may have received more than NT$70 million in illegal proceeds, equivalent to approximately US$2.2 million.

Waste mixtures in industrial buildings

The Central Environmental Management Center found that one plastic recycling company used non-compliant raw materials to produce solid recovered fuel. It also identified an environmental engineering company that, according to the administration, falsely claimed certification as a plastic waste disposal operator.

According to the environmental administration, the company collected large volumes of mixed plastic waste from plastic packaging manufacturers, charging high fees for its disposal. The mixtures were then transferred to two plastic recycling companies, which left the waste in rented industrial buildings.

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Charges in the case

The investigative team said that the stockpiles contained not only plastic waste but also other industrial waste, including rubber and wooden pallets. The two companies claimed they were storing the plastic for reuse. At the same time, the environmental administration said it was a mixture of different materials for which the companies had no processing permit.

According to the administration's estimate, the two recycling companies received about NT$24.18 million and NT$2.92 million in illegal proceeds respectively, while the company posing as a certified operator received more than NT$44.51 million.

Prosecutors petitioned the court to confiscate the allegedly illegal proceeds and instruments of the crime, including two excavators and two plastic shredders. Six people and three companies were charged under Article 46 of the Waste Disposal Act. The law provides for one to seven years in prison and a fine of up to NT$15 million for disposing of waste without a permit.

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