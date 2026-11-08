A court in Taipei, Taiwan, ordered six crew members of the fishing vessel Man Jui Fu 6 held incommunicado on suspicion of helping wanted man Chang Chun-chieh escape the island by sea. Those detained include a captain surnamed Huang, a crew member surnamed Chen and four Indonesian crew members, Taipei Times reports.

Investigators’ version

According to prosecutors, Chang Chun-chieh was an assistant to independent legislator Mei Chin. Surveillance cameras recorded a man of a build similar to his boarding the fishing vessel Chien Chun 168 at Zhengbin Fishing Port in Keelung on the evening of October 28, before later jumping onto Man Jui Fu 6.

Prosecutors said that Man Jui Fu 6 headed toward the median line of the Taiwan Strait, where the man was allegedly picked up by a Chinese fishing vessel. According to the investigation, participants in the scheme received payments ranging from NT$10,000 to several tens of thousands of New Taiwan dollars.

The investigative team seized Man Jui Fu 6 on Wednesday and detained Chen and four Indonesian crew members. The vessel’s owner, surnamed Li, was released on NT$100,000 bail.

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Other people involved in the case

After questioning, prosecutors said they consider Chen’s testimony credible. According to them, a Chinese national offered him hundreds of thousands of New Taiwan dollars to arrange the escape. Huang and the four Indonesian crew members are suspected of involvement in the case; prosecutors cited a risk of collusion.

The Coast Guard seized Chien Chun 168 near Pengjia Islet. During a search, neither contraband nor Chang was found on board. The vessel’s owner denied involvement and said his boat had not gone to sea on October 28. He was released but barred from changing his residence during the investigation.

In June, prosecutors charged Chang and 23 other people over an alleged conspiracy with Mei Chin to embezzle funds intended to pay assistants’ salaries. He went into hiding after cutting off his electronic bracelet at Da’an Park in Taipei on September 6. Separately, Taiwan’s High Prosecutors Office is investigating suspicions that Chang received funds from China to establish a spy network in Taiwan.

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