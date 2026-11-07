Police in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, detained a port worker surnamed Lin, who is suspected of stealing more than 230,000 pieces of personal information using an automated hacking program created with generative artificial intelligence. Taipei Times reports, citing the city police’s criminal investigation division.

Data from websites in three countries

According to police, Lin used the program to steal data on loyalty program members and customers from websites in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Thailand. He allegedly later sold this information on the darknet.

Local media reported that the suspected targets included two government agencies, two private publishing houses and a talent development class for elderly people. Police referred the case to the Kaohsiung District Prosecutors Office and expanded the investigation with the involvement of the Criminal Investigation Bureau’s High-Tech Crime Center.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Search and bail

Last month, law enforcement officers searched the suspect’s residence, detained him and seized high-performance computer equipment, data storage devices, network switches and other evidence. After questioning, Lin was transferred to prosecutors on suspicion of computer security crimes and released on bail of NT$30,000.

Police said that generative AI and AI agents are lowering the technical threshold for programming, which may facilitate abuse by criminals. The agency urged website operators, companies and government bodies to regularly update their systems, review their cybersecurity, scan for vulnerabilities, and encrypt and back up important data.

Read us on