Prosecutors in Taichung, Taiwan, have charged a 49-year-old woman surnamed Hsieh and a woman surnamed Lai in a case involving alleged fraud worth NT$516.03 million, or about US$15.71 million. According to the Taipei Times, Hsieh called herself Buddha and the “spokesperson for Buddha.” Prosecutors believe she used her follower’s religious beliefs to obtain money over a decade.

Donations and real estate

According to prosecutors, Hsieh began presenting herself as a spiritual mentor in 2010 and attracted a group of followers. The indictment states that she changed her tone of voice to convince people of her supernatural abilities and claimed that “Buddha had descended.”

As United Daily News reported, Hsieh met the victim, the head of a Taichung development company, at a social event in 2013. After the woman became her follower, Hsieh allegedly began demanding donations for the construction of a temple or to “accumulate spiritual merit.”

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Prosecutors allege that Hsieh used the money she received to buy a villa in Changhua County, a Lamborghini sports car, designer handbags and watches. According to the indictment, she also persuaded the victim to buy three properties and register them in Hsieh’s name.

Threats and Lai’s role

In 2023, Hsieh, according to United Daily News, demanded another NT$160 million to move to Singapore. She said the woman would be “struck by death” if she refused. After further demands to pay at least NT$50 million, the victim realized that she might have been defrauded and contacted the police.

According to prosecutors, Lai was placed in a financial position at the victim’s company by arrangement with Hsieh. Investigators believe she pressured the woman to continue making donations and fabricated records of money transfers and commercial contracts, creating the appearance of Hsieh’s legitimate financial capacity. Both women were charged, including with fraud, misappropriation of funds in business activities, document forgery and perjury.

Read us on