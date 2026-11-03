Two unidentified projectiles hit tanker off Oman — Anadolu Agency

Two unidentified projectiles struck a tanker off the coast of Oman, hitting the vessel's engine room. Anadolu Agency reports on the incident, citing the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO).

Time and location of the incident

According to UKMTO, the incident occurred on Tuesday at 19:00 GMT, approximately 14 nautical miles northeast of Lima. The tanker company's security officer reported that the vessel had been hit.

The center stated that both projectiles hit the engine room. UKMTO did not identify the tanker or report where the projectiles came from.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Consequences and investigation

According to UKMTO, there were no casualties as a result of the incident, and no environmental impact was recorded. Authorities are investigating the circumstances of the event.

The center advised vessels in the area to exercise caution and report any suspicious activity while the investigation continues.

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