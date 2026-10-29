Tanzania creates two marine protected areas near Pemba — Mongabay

Tanzania has officially registered two new marine protected areas — the Northeast and Southeast areas — off the eastern coast of Pemba Island. Their combined area is 1,300 square kilometers. The areas are intended to protect coral reefs, mangrove forests, seagrasses, and species threatened with extinction, including the reef manta ray Mobula alfredi.

The Tanzanian government announced the creation of the areas at the UN Ocean Conference in Nice in June 2025, and they were officially entered into the register in June 2026, Mongabay reports. More than 20 local communities, Tanzania’s Department of Blue Economy and Fisheries, as well as the Wildlife Conservation Society, Blue Alliance and Mwambao organizations took part in preparing the project.

Decision after catches declined

Residents of Pemba’s eastern coast initiated the creation of the protected areas because of overfishing and illegal activity, which were accompanied by declining fish stocks and ecosystem degradation. Fishers from several communities conducted an assessment of the situation and presented it at public meetings.

Omar Hamad Salim, a member of the fishing committee in the Tumbe district, said that fishers often returned from the sea with small catches or no catch at all. Some residents initially feared that the protected areas would deprive them of their livelihoods, but most later supported the proposal.

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Patrols and fishing restrictions

The new areas include zones where fishing is prohibited, as well as seasonal restrictions, including during spawning periods. Fishing committees, together with Blue Alliance and WCS staff, monitor compliance with the rules and the ban on harmful fishing gear, including spearguns and small-mesh nets.

According to Blue Alliance representative Abdulrahman Ali Abdalla, the number of patrols increased by more than 50% after the new areas were created, while illegal activity declined by about 45%. At the same time, Makeme Omar Makeme, head of the Department of Blue Economy and Fisheries, stressed that time is needed to assess ecosystem recovery, although baseline data have already been collected.

Fishing may continue within the protected areas provided that the established rules are followed. The organizations also help communities develop alternative sources of income, including aquaculture and fish processing, and are considering introducing sea cucumber farming and seaweed drying. Women currently make up about 30% of fishing committee members.

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