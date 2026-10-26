Jackson Otieno Bambo, suspected of murdering his wife, dancer Sheila Odoyo, known as Sheila Wegesha, has been detained in Tanzania. According to Nation Kenya, the detention took place after a two-year search as part of a joint operation by Kenyan and Tanzanian law enforcement agencies.

Detention in the Shirati area

According to Kenya’s Directorate of Criminal Investigations, Bambo, who also used the name James Babu Olang, was detained in Kirongwe in the Shirati area. The publication notes that he ran a club there, about 70 kilometres from the Muhuru border post.

The operation was coordinated by investigators from Athi River, police officers from Nyatike and their Tanzanian counterparts. During the detention, the man was reportedly found to have a Tanzanian national identity card in the name of James Babu Olang. Investigators are to establish the circumstances under which he obtained this document.

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Bambo was initially taken to Nyatike Police Station and then transferred to Athi River in Kenya. He remains in custody, and his case is expected to be brought before a court next week, according to Nation Kenya.

Investigation into Odoyo’s death

The body of 38-year-old Odoyo was found on 10 May 2024 in her marital bedroom at Hill View Estate in Athi River, Machakos County. According to the source, there was blood on the mattress and a deep wound on the woman’s throat.

At the initial stage of the investigation, police considered the deceased woman’s husband a person of interest. Law enforcement officials said at the time that they were establishing the motive for the murder and searching for the weapon used in the crime. Suspicions against Bambo are to be tested in court.

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