In Tasmania, Australia, 43-year-old Cameron John Matthews was sentenced to two months in prison for repeatedly performing a Nazi salute, including during a Hobart Magistrates Court hearing via video link.

As ABC News Australia reports, on August 23, shortly before midnight, police arrived at Liverpool Street in central Hobart following reports of a man disturbing public order. According to Magistrate Catherine Geason, officers described Matthews's behaviour as chaotic: he called himself and law enforcement officers skinheads and performed the Nazi salute several times.

Salute during the hearing

After being detained, the man was taken to Hobart Reception Prison. The following day, he appeared at a hearing in the Hobart Magistrates Court via video link. Several lawyers, the magistrate and two members of the public were in the courtroom.

During that hearing, Matthews used insulting language directed at the magistrate and performed the Nazi salute three times. In 2023, Tasmania became the first Australian state to ban Nazi symbols and Nazi salutes.

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Court decision

In delivering the sentence, Magistrate Geason said Matthews's conduct was driven by entrenched racist and misogynistic beliefs. She noted that the punishment should not only deter the convicted man himself but also prevent similar offences in general.

For a first offence involving a Nazi salute, Tasmanian law provides for a fine of up to 3,900 Australian dollars or up to three months' imprisonment. For a repeat violation within six months, the maximum penalties are doubled.

In addition, Matthews received a one-month suspended prison sentence for two counts of making death threats during telephone calls to Victims of Crime South Australia. The magistrate acknowledged his dissatisfaction with the victims' compensation process, but noted that it did not explain the intensity of the messages, which, in her assessment, displayed signs of white supremacist rhetoric. The main sentence was backdated to October, and Matthews is due to be released in December.

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