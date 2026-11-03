Vote counting has concluded in the Australian state of Tasmania’s elections to 29 local government bodies. The final results were announced after approximately 30 million keystrokes during the count, ABC News reports.

Voter turnout was 85.6%, setting a new national record for electoral participation and slightly exceeding the turnout in Tasmania’s 2022 council elections. The 2026 vote was the second in the state for which participation is compulsory for voters.

The number of seats was reduced

This year, the number of local council members in Tasmania was reduced from 263 to 213. In the five largest councils — Hobart, Launceston, Clarence, Kingborough and Glenorchy — the number of seats was reduced from 12 to nine. The other councils have seven seats each.

Electoral analyst Kevin Bonham noted that despite the smaller number of seats, many new candidates were elected to councils. According to him, several incumbent council members, particularly in the south of the state, failed to win re-election and were replaced by newcomers.

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New mayors and unusual results

Former 60 Minutes journalist Charles Wooley became Lord Mayor of Hobart. In Launceston, Mayor Matthew Garwood retained his position with 53.2% of the vote. In Clarence, Drew Jenner was elected mayor despite finishing only sixth in the vote for council membership; Bonham described the result as rare.

Several prominent mayors did not run for another term, including Hobart Lord Mayor Anna Reynolds, who had held the position for eight years. In Kentish, Kate Haberle was elected mayor unopposed. Deputy mayors were also elected unopposed in Central Highlands and Flinders. On King Island and in the Tasman municipality, there were fewer candidates than vacancies, so council members there were elected unopposed.

In Hobart, three incumbent council members were not re-elected. The position of deputy lord mayor will be decided at the first meeting of the newly elected council because the elected candidate did not retain a seat on the council.

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