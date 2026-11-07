In Tasmania, Australia, the Department of Natural Resources and Environment (NRE) is considering an application by Cooltrans Pty Ltd to amend an existing water licence. It provides for the additional extraction of 360 million litres of water from Ferntree Glen Creek, located upstream from Henderson Lagoon in Falmouth, ABC News Australia reports.

The lagoon is fed by several inland streams and is connected to the ocean intermittently. It was previously a place for swimming, kayaking and family recreation, but has now become significantly shallower. Very low rainfall levels were recorded in the region this year: the Fingal weather station received 10 mm of rain in September, 10.2 mm in August and 18.2 mm in July. At the St Helens station, rainfall during these months was 5 mm, 25.2 mm and 36.4 mm respectively.

Residents’ concerns

According to local resident David Godfrey-Smith, many residents submitted objections to the application, which is currently being assessed by NRE. He believes the review should take into account current data on climate and land-use changes, as well as the potential impact on environmental flows.

Another Falmouth resident, Michael Di Giovanni, fears that under the current water management system, the lagoon may not recover and that additional water extraction could worsen the situation. According to LISTMap, Cooltrans already holds several licences to extract water for irrigation from two other streams and an unnamed tributary that feed the lagoon. The company declined to comment.

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Water management plan

The Henderson Lagoon catchment does not have an official water management plan. Such legally binding documents can establish water allocation and management rules for individual catchments. The NRE website states that Tasmania has formally adopted 11 such plans, some of which require review.

Godfrey-Smith said residents are prepared to raise about 50,000 Australian dollars to develop a plan if the state authorities do not do so. An NRE representative said water licence applications are assessed under the Water Management Act 1999, taking into account water availability, environmental consequences, the interests of other users and community submissions.

Local resident and former commercial fisher David Cannon said the lagoon previously often had a connection to the ocean, but for the past two years it has been virtually cut off from it. NRE noted that mechanically opening the lagoon to the sea is carried out under an established protocol designed to balance environmental conditions, safety, infrastructure protection and the risk of flooding nearby areas.

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