Local council elections in Tasmania, Australia, are taking place amid a reduction of 50 councillor positions across the state, from 263 to 213. Several incumbent mayors have also decided not to seek another term, so local government is expected to undergo significant renewal. As of Wednesday, voters had returned more than 235,000 ballots, accounting for about 55% of votes, ABC News reports.

Fewer seats on councils

In the five largest municipalities, the number of council seats will be reduced from 12 to nine. All other councils will have seven seats each. More than 430 candidates are contesting the 213 mandates.

Mick Tucker, president of the Local Government Association of Tasmania, expects that reducing the number of councillors will help bring in representatives who are more committed to the work. George Town Mayor Greg Kieser, who is leaving office, said smaller councils would have to allocate work more strategically, as councillors would likely serve on more committees and panels.

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Voter concerns and changing mayors

Campaign issues include the cost of local rates, road repairs, the performance of elected representatives, parking, cycling infrastructure and vacant retail premises. Residents are also raising questions about councils' cooperation with sports clubs, development, land zoning, and the accessibility of footpaths and kerb ramps.

In particular, Clarence District Cricket Club president Paul Gregg said the annual fee for using the ground and facilities at Kangaroo Bay could rise from A$73,000 to A$136,000. In his view, this could threaten the club's viability.

Among those leaving office are Hobart Lord Mayor Anna Reynolds, who accepted a job with the Global Solar Council, as well as the mayors of Huon Valley, George Town, Latrobe, Meander Valley, Kingborough, Waratah-Wynyard and West Tamar. Voting in local elections is compulsory for only the second time; a fine of up to A$41 may be imposed for failing to return a ballot by the deadline. Ballots must be received by 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 27.

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