In George Town in northern Tasmania, Australia, a volunteer search group looking for missing man Michael Vrankovic discovered remains that police believe are likely human. According to a preliminary assessment, they may belong to an adult. This was reported by ABC News.

Police were notified immediately

Michael Vrankovic has been missing in the George Town area since January 13. Police said that one of the members of the search group contacted law enforcement immediately after the remains were discovered.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Identification has not yet been completed

Forensic examination has not yet been completed. Inspector Melanie Groves said that formal identification has not yet been carried out and that the process could take several weeks.

At the time of the report, police had not established the identity of the person to whom the discovered remains may belong. Vrankovic's family has already been informed about the discovery. Police also said they would prepare a report for the coroner.

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