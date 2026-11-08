In Townsville, Australia, the Ranchlands Equestrian Centre riding school, which Jenny Haynes ran with her husband Lew for 50 years, will cease operations at the end of the month. The couple decided to retire and plans to travel around Australia in a caravan after the final lessons, ABC News reports.

According to Jenny Haynes, over half a century she taught thousands of people to ride, although she can no longer name the exact number. Ranchlands is described as Queensland's longest-running riding school operated by a single owner. Haynes said her students included dozens of second-generation riders and probably already an eighth third-generation student.

Programme for veterans

About 10 years ago, Haynes provided the school's grounds and horses for a five-day equine-assisted learning programme for a group of veterans, run by Brenda Tanner. Participants did not ride: they observed the animals, cared for them and reflected on their own reactions to contact with horses.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

At first, Haynes was sceptical of Tanner's approach, after Tanner said that the horses choose people themselves. According to Tanner, within about 20 minutes each participant had formed a connection with one of the horses. This experience, Haynes said, changed her view of how people interact with animals.

An experience spanning several generations

Theresa Robertson, who attended Ranchlands in the 1980s and later returned as an instructor, said her experience with horses influenced her own approach to teaching. According to her, students come to learn riding, but receive much more.

Robertson said she was devastated by the news of the closure of the centre, which she called an important part of their world. Jenny Haynes, in turn, said the school's work was not merely a profession but the couple's way of life for five decades.

Read us on