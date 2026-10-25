Traffic police officers across Thailand have been ordered not to hide their faces when communicating with drivers, to begin with warnings for violations and not to accept bribes offered to them. The written order was sent to police units in Bangkok and all provinces, Bangkok Post reports.

Police officers must be identifiable

Thailand’s deputy national police chief said that law enforcement officers have been banned from wearing helmets that fully cover the face or other items that make it impossible to identify them during contact with road users.

While on duty, officers must be in uniform. They may use sunglasses and masks for protection from the sun and dust, but when processing a violation they are required to remove their glasses and uncover their faces.

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Warning before a fine

Traffic police have also been instructed to first issue drivers warnings, and to impose increasing fines for repeat violations. Law enforcement officers already have a system for recording fine tickets to check previous violations.

The lenient approach will not apply to violations that may cause serious accidents. These include driving against traffic, running a red light, driving while intoxicated and street racing.

If a driver is issued a fine, police officers may not collect it immediately on the spot. Instead, they must explain how to pay it through official channels. They were also explicitly prohibited from taking bribes.

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