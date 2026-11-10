In Thailand, lawyer Noraset Nanongthum filed a complaint with the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau against Zhang Taiyang, the husband of Bhumjaithai Party MP Suchada Zhang Tensap. The complaint concerns his alleged ownership of a stake in Shuffle, an online gambling platform, Bangkok Post reports.

The complaint and documents

Noraset Nanongthum, affiliated with the Thai Lawyers for Human Rights organization, said that cyber police had previously arrested several people for gambling on this website. In his view, law enforcement authorities should investigate not only the actions of players but also the possible involvement of people who organized or facilitated the platform's operation.

Documents on the company's foreign registration and materials concerning Zhang's purchase of shares were attached to the complaint. The lawyer noted that organizing illegal gambling is a public criminal offense, so anyone can file a complaint, even if they are not a direct victim.

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Asset check

Along with the complaint, Nanongthum called on Thailand's Anti-Money Laundering Office to freeze assets linked to the alleged illegal gambling activity and examine the financial transactions of all involved persons.

The lawyer expressed hope for a swift and transparent investigation, calling online gambling a serious social problem. Commenting on suggestions that influential or well-connected individuals could affect the course of the investigation, he said that everyone must be equal before the law and should not receive special treatment.

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