In Thailand, at least seven people are expected to be charged over the illegal felling of 15 trees at a memorial to the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej in Doi Suthep-Pui National Park in Chiang Mai province. Bangkok Post reports, citing Thailand's Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation.

The case will be handed over to police

According to the department's director-general, the national park chief confirmed the decision to detain the suspects after park staff held talks with local residents and reviewed videos and photographs from the memorial area.

Park management said that seven people are expected to be charged with illegally cutting down trees in the national park. The deputy commander of Regional Police 5 promised swift action after complaints are filed with police. The case will be handled by the police station in Mueang district of Chiang Mai province.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Thai sakura among the felled trees

The park administration said that 11 wild Himalayan cherry trees, two golden rain trees, one golden trumpet tree and one Norfolk pine were cut down. The timber was cut into about 40 large pieces. Wild Himalayan cherry trees are also called Thai sakura in Thailand because their blossoms resemble those of Japanese ornamental cherry trees.

The felling sparked public outrage. Channel 3 reported that an unnamed group of volunteers apologized to the park administration and explained their actions by saying that the trees obstructed the view of the memorial and fallen leaves spoiled its appearance. According to the broadcaster, the timber was not taken for personal use but was left to make plant boxes.

The memorial was built by residents of Doi Pui and opened on December 5, 2007, to mark King Bhumibol Adulyadej's 80th birthday. Under Thailand's National Park Act, such violations may carry up to 20 years in prison and/or a fine of between 400,000 and 2 million baht, depending on the severity of the offense.

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