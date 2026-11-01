In Trat province in eastern Thailand, near the border with Cambodia, naval forces, police and maritime service representatives stopped a speedboat and seized 32,400 7.62 mm rounds for AK-47 assault rifles. Four Thai nationals and one Cambodian national were detained on board.

Operation on the canal

As Bangkok Post reports, the boat had been tracked on the Welu River in Chanthaburi province since Saturday evening. Later, the vessel stopped at sea near Trat, where, according to information available to law enforcement, heavy objects were loaded onto it.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

At around 6:00 on Sunday, the boat was stopped at the mouth of the Khlong Tha Hat canal in Khao Saming district of Trat province. Fifteen bags containing ammunition were found on board. The bags bore logos indicating Chinese monosodium glutamate.

Smuggling suspicion

Those detained include Chatchai Wichairat, Sarawut Pimpirat, Somsuan Wichit, Narongsak Trimek and 40-year-old Cambodian national To Hattang. According to the outlet, the suspects were allegedly hired for 20,000 baht to transport the ammunition from Cambodia to Trat. They are also linked to an August attempt to smuggle two AK-47 assault rifles and more than 24,000 rounds of ammunition.

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