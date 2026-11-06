In Thailand, law enforcement officers detained 50-year-old actress, public activist and former Miss Thailand Panadda Wongphudee, known as Boom. She was detained on the morning of November 6 near her home in Bangkok’s Bueng Kum district as she was heading to speak to the press, Bangkok Post reports. Her husband, Atip Anantawan, surrendered to law enforcement officers on the same day.

Warrants for the couple

Arrest warrants for Wongphudee and Anantawan were issued on the evening of November 5. According to the publication, Wongphudee had remained at home with her lawyer since the warrant was issued, and police carried out the detention after dawn.

Anantawan, whom Bangkok Post describes as a real estate investor and fitness specialist, arrived on his own at the Crime Suppression Division, a unit of the Central Investigation Bureau, to surrender to the authorities.

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Charges related to the foundation

The couple were charged with misuse of foundation funds, money laundering and violations of the Computer Crime Act. According to Bangkok Post, donations to the Goodness foundation, of which Wongphudee is president, may have been used for personal needs.

After the detention, police searched the actress’s home. Other law enforcement teams also searched two foundation offices — in Thanyaburi district of Pathum Thani province and Bangkok’s Bang Khen district — for additional evidence. Wongphudee is at the Central Investigation Bureau for questioning.

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