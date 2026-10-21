Food and fuel prices in Taiz more than doubled — The National

In the Yemeni city of Taiz, food and fuel prices have more than doubled amid the siege, while fuel shortages threaten hospital operations. This was warned by the UN humanitarian representative in Yemen, Laurent Bukera, The National reports. According to him, hundreds of thousands of families also face difficulties accessing water.

Hospitals are left without power

Bukera said that Taiz's healthcare system is on the verge of collapse. Due to road blockages and the unstable security situation, essential supplies are not reaching city residents. The lack of energy resources to operate hospitals and limited availability of medical oxygen, he said, are putting the lives of hundreds of patients at risk.

Water production in the city has halved, while available alternative sources have been exhausted. The UN representative called on the Houthi authorities to open safe routes for the delivery of essential goods.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Fighting and mutual accusations

On the same day, Yemen's government accused the Houthis of shelling an ambulance in Taiz. According to the government, two people were killed, including an 18-year-old girl. The government also reported indiscriminate shelling of residential areas of the city.

Government forces announced counterattacks in an attempt to retake territory from the Houthis. State media reported that Yemeni forces carried out nearly 750 operations involving combat aircraft, drones, artillery, missile launchers and snipers. Army spokesman Colonel Majid al-Nuzaili said the targets were Houthi firing positions and command centers.

The previous day, a Houthi attack on a military training camp in Shabwa province claimed at least 73 lives, provincial governor Awad al-Wazir said. More than 200 people were injured, while another 14 were considered missing.

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