In Yemen’s southwestern province of Taiz, 135,587 people, including 52,979 children, were forced to leave their homes from August 10 to October 15. These figures were presented at a press conference in the temporary capital, Aden, by Minister of Social Affairs and Labor Mukhtar Omar Saleh al-Yafei, Anadolu Agency reports.

Displacement and casualty data

According to the ministry, 19,600 families left their homes during this period. The agency also recorded 494 violations against civilians, including 79 civilian deaths and 206 injuries.

The Yemeni government links the situation to military escalation and the siege of part of the province, which it says was imposed by the Houthi group. The minister called for expanding humanitarian aid due to funding shortages and gaps in the provision of basic services.

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Damage to housing and medical facilities

According to the ministry, 56 residential buildings, 12 educational institutions and eight medical facilities, as well as 10 roads and bridges, were damaged. Taiz Governor Nabil Shamsan said that more than 1.3 million people live in six districts affected by the siege, while shelling damaged or destroyed about 676 homes.

He also reported a threat to the operation of 12 hospitals and 18 medical centers. In areas controlled by the Houthis, 120 medical facilities have completely ceased operations, while another 66 are operating only partially, he said. This has disrupted the provision of medical care for more than 186,000 children under the age of five and nearly 23,000 pregnant women.

Taiz, Yemen’s most populous province, remains divided between government forces and the Houthis. According to the UN, military escalation resumed in Taiz and Lahij in July, resulting in the deaths and injuries of thousands of people.

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