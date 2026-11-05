In Yemen’s Taiz province, 5,025 cases of illness were recorded in October, which local authorities link to the accumulation of garbage in the city of Taiz. In recent weeks, 6,400 families have sought shelter there due to fighting, Anadolu Agency reports.

Garbage and pressure on services

The Taiz provincial Office of Blockade Affairs stated that the recorded cases included infectious and respiratory diseases, as well as fever. According to the office, waste had accumulated on streets, in residential areas and in drainage channels.

The province’s deputy governor for health affairs, Aylan Abdel Haq, accused the Houthi group of turning back garbage trucks before they could unload at a temporary landfill in the west of the city. He called on UN institutions to intervene to ensure the passage of the vehicles and restore access to the main dump site, which Taiz has been unable to use for more than 11 years.

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Taiz Governor Nabil Shamsan said that after the arrival of new displaced people, the number of displaced families in the city had reached 39,400. This has placed additional pressure on local services.

Shelling casualties

The Office of Blockade Affairs also stated that a shell fired by Houthi forces struck a house in the village of Al-Atawir in Hayfan district. Three girls aged 3, 7 and 12 and a 35-year-old woman were killed, while four other civilians were wounded. The Houthis did not immediately comment on the report.

Ayman al-Kamali, head of the independent Taiz Human Rights Center, told the agency that more than 50 civilians had been killed in the province over the previous four weeks as a result of shelling, sniper fire and mine explosions, while dozens more were wounded. Government forces control the city of Taiz, while the Houthis hold part of the territory of the surrounding province.

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