In the Georgian capital, Tbilisi, tens of thousands of opposition supporters took to the streets to protest for the country’s closer ties with the European Union and against the current government. Participants gathered in the city’s central square with Georgian and European flags, Der Spiegel reports, citing AFP.

The rally was called by five parties

Five opposition parties called for the demonstration on the second anniversary of mass protests against the government. The organizers accused the ruling Georgian Dream party of betraying Georgia’s European and Euro-Atlantic course.

The country has been in a deep political crisis for two years. Following disputed parliamentary elections in October 2024, Georgian Dream declared victory. The new government’s announcement that it was suspending talks on joining the EU caused significant outrage. Mass protests then took place in the country, which, according to the publication, were suppressed with the use of violence.

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The European integration process has stalled

Since then, the authorities have increased pressure on opposition figures and activists and adopted a number of laws restricting freedom of assembly, the activities of civil society and independent media. Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze is also seeking to have the Constitutional Court ban five pro-European opposition parties.

The EU considers Georgia’s accession process to have effectively stalled due to democratic backsliding. At the same time, Kobakhidze said that his government remains committed to the goal of the country joining the European Union and will do everything necessary for this. He also expressed hope that by then the EU would return to “traditional values.” Georgian Dream accuses Brussels of undermining traditional family values through liberal views, including on the rights of the LGBTQ community.

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