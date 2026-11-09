In Daejeon, South Korea, the voluntary surrender of driver’s licenses by one in 10 drivers aged 65 and older could reduce the number of traffic accidents by approximately 137 per year. This estimate was provided in a study reported by Korea Herald.

The authors also calculated that under this scenario, accident-related costs could decrease by about 3.3 billion won, or $2.4 million. Annual greenhouse gas emissions, according to their calculations, would fall by an estimated 9,700 tonnes.

Calculations for Daejeon

The study was published in the journal Regional Policy Research. It was conducted by specialists from the Daejeon Research Institute and the city authorities. They used city statistics, including data on 169,854 people aged 65 and older who held driver’s licenses in 2023, as well as South Korea’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport guidelines for assessing the effects of transport investments.

According to the researchers’ estimate, if 20% of the city’s older drivers voluntarily surrender their licenses, annual greenhouse gas emissions could decline by approximately 19,400 tonnes. At a rate of 30%, the potential reduction would be about 29,000 tonnes.

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Traffic accidents involving older drivers

In 2025, 193,889 traffic accidents were recorded in South Korea, 1.3% fewer than a year earlier. At the same time, the number of accidents caused by drivers aged 65 and older rose by 8.3%, to 45,873. The number of deaths in these accidents increased by 10.8%, to 843 people, while the total number of road deaths in the country rose by 1.1%, to 2,549.

The number of license holders aged 65 and older increased by 8.9% in 2025, to 5.63 million. According to government data, 11.13 million people aged 65 and older lived in the country in 2026, accounting for 21.6% of the population. In 2025, 2.51% of such drivers voluntarily surrendered their licenses nationwide; since 2021, this figure has remained at around 2%.

The researchers also surveyed 198 Daejeon drivers aged 60 and older. Most frequently, in 44% of responses, participants identified the age range of older drivers as 75 to 79. The share of those reporting physical difficulties while driving gradually increased from age 60 and rose sharply after age 75.

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