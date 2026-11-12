In Texas, Democratic state Sen. Roland Gutierrez has introduced a bill providing for one-time payments of $1,500 to every household. The initiative is intended to fulfill a campaign promise by Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa. The Hill reports.

Senate Bill 297 provides for allocating $17 billion from the state's reserve fund, known in the United States as a rainy-day fund. According to the publication, Texas holds approximately $27 billion in this fund.

Procedure for launching the program

The document states that a statewide household affordability crisis requires urgent action. No later than 30 days after the law takes effect, the state comptroller must adopt emergency rules and ensure that applications for participation in the payment program can be submitted.

During her election campaign, Hinojosa promised to introduce one-time assistance to support state residents amid rising living costs and prices. Last week, she defeated three-term Republican Gov. Greg Abbott by a margin of more than seven percentage points.

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Voting prospects

For the initiative to be adopted, it must be supported by the lower chamber of the Texas Legislature and the state Senate. Democrats control the lower chamber, while Republicans hold a substantial majority in the Senate. The bill will also require support from two-thirds of lawmakers in both chambers, meaning Republican votes will likely be needed for its approval.

Hinojosa called the proposed payments a “corruption tax refund” and criticized Republican Party leadership at the state and national levels. She also supported President Donald Trump's idea of $5,000 checks for Americans, but said such assistance should not depend on a particular party winning elections.

The Hill notes that some Republicans criticized Trump's promise because of its potential inflationary effect. The publication also writes that several economists linked part of the high inflation after the COVID-19 pandemic to stimulus payments approved by Democrats and President Joe Biden under the American Rescue Plan.

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