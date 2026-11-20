At a prison in Huntsville, Texas, the execution of 70-year-old Reinaldo Dennes by lethal injection lasted 63 minutes. As The Guardian reports, staff carrying out the procedure had difficulty finding a vein to administer the lethal dose of the sedative pentobarbital.

Dennes was pronounced dead after more than an hour of the procedure. His spiritual adviser, Reverend Jeff Hood, who was beside the condemned man, said that he reacted to severe pain for several minutes, complained of a burning sensation in his leg and prayed for the suffering to end.

Statements by human rights advocates

Dennes was convicted of capital murder in the case of diamond dealer Janos Szucs, who was shot in Houston in 1996. Maya Foa, executive director of the human rights organization Reprieve, called for a moratorium on lethal injections, describing this method of execution as torture.

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Robin Maher, executive director of the Death Penalty Information Center, also questioned the continued use of lethal injections in the United States. She cited the case of Christy Pike in Tennessee, who survived in September after receiving a full dose of execution drugs. In both cases, according to the publication, pentobarbital was used and problems arose with placing intravenous lines.

Texas authorities' position

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice did not acknowledge that the procedure had failed. Department spokesperson Amanda Hernandez said the execution was carried out in accordance with established protocols and was considered successful.

Jonathan Groner, an expert on execution methods and emeritus professor of clinical surgery at Ohio State University, said that the placement of intravenous lines in the foot and shoulder indicated difficulties during the procedure. In his view, carrying out lethal injections without proper medical equipment and skills can cause suffering to condemned prisoners.

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