In Israel, in Tel Aviv, police detained a 23-year-old man on Saturday evening on suspicion of attacking one of the guards of Naftali Bennett, the head of the B'Yahad party. This was reported by The Jerusalem Post.

Suspect detained

According to the publication, the detainee is suspected specifically of attacking Bennett’s guard. The report does not specify the circumstances of the incident or provide information about possible consequences for the guard.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Rally in Tel Aviv

Initial reports indicated that the alleged attack occurred while Bennett was taking part in a rally in Tel Aviv. Participants in the demonstration demanded the creation of a commission to investigate the failures that led to the mass killing on October 7.

The Jerusalem Post noted that the report is being updated. The publication described Bennett as the head of the B'Yahad party.

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