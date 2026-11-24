On November 10, the Tennessee Valley Authority board approved a power request for Crucible Zinc, the U.S. subsidiary of South Korean zinc producer Korea Zinc. The company plans to build a $7.4 billion metallurgical complex in Clarksville, Tennessee, Korea Herald reports.

Under the contract, the Tennessee Valley Authority is to begin supplying 230 MW of electricity in 2029. Construction of the 650,000-square-meter complex under Project Crucible is scheduled for 2027. Commercial production of some products is expected to begin in 2029, although additional permits are still required to implement the initiative.

Critical minerals production

The complex is being designed to produce 12 non-ferrous metals, 11 of which the U.S. government classifies as critical minerals. In particular, the facility is to produce refined gallium, germanium and antimony. The plant also plans to manufacture semiconductor-grade sulfuric acid.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

In April, the project received status under the federal FAST-41 program, which coordinates permitting for major projects and sets review schedules. In September, the U.S. Department of Defense, following an environmental assessment, found that the project would have no significant impact on the environment.

U.S.-South Korea cooperation

Korea Zinc Chairman Choi Yun-beom said in a letter to shareholders that the project combines the company's technologies and manufacturing experience accumulated over more than 50 years with strategic partnerships, as well as political and financial support from the U.S. government.

According to him, the facility is expected to expand U.S.-South Korea cooperation in critical minerals and help both countries respond to economic and security challenges. An industry representative said that the Tennessee plant could diversify supplies of refined minerals in the United States amid Washington and Beijing's rivalry in supply chains.

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