In Tokyo, the number of people implicated in cocaine-related cases since the beginning of the year exceeded 400 as of the end of September. This means that the figure could surpass last year's record of 415 people by the end of the year, The Japan Times reports.

According to the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department, the number of identified people in such cases last year was approximately ten times higher than a decade earlier. Law enforcement authorities are particularly concerned about the spread of cocaine among teenagers and young people: people aged 29 and under account for more than 70% of all individuals implicated in cocaine cases.

Spread through social media

Police believe that cocaine's lower price compared with stimulants and the ability to use the drug without special equipment may be contributing to its spread. A senior metropolitan police investigator said that the drug is being distributed through social media and acquaintances, while the false perception of its safety and “trendiness” is becoming widespread.

Almost all cocaine enters Japan from abroad, so police have stepped up controls at entry points, including Tokyo's Haneda Airport.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Smuggling attempts

In August, police detained an Argentine citizen on suspicion of importing 1 kilogram of cocaine from the United Kingdom. Investigators believe the woman swallowed 101 small packages containing the drug; its street value was estimated at approximately 24.24 million yen.

In October, a Finnish citizen was detained on suspicion of smuggling 3.2 kilograms of cocaine from France in a suitcase. The value of this shipment was estimated at approximately 76.8 million yen. Police also detained five Malaysian citizens suspected of attempting to bring 5 kilograms of cocaine concealed in shoes into Japan. The value of that shipment was estimated at approximately 120 million yen.

Tokyo Metropolitan Police are strengthening cooperation with Tokyo Customs, the Japan Coast Guard and the Kanto-Shinetsu Regional Bureau of Health and Welfare to reinforce border controls.

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