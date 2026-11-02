At Tokyo’s Shinto Ichigaya Kamegaoka Hachimangu shrine, a priest blessed a cat, a Shiba Inu and several Yorkshire terriers during the annual Shichi-Go-San festival. The ceremony is traditionally held for children aged seven, five and three, Taipei Times reports.

A ceremony for pets

Owners dressed their animals in colorful kimono, photographed them near the shrine and then brought them into the inner sanctuary. Priest Kenji Kaji performed a purification ritual using a wooden wand with white paper streamers.

Doctor Shoko Kodama came to pray for the healthy development and well-being of her cat Ember, a five-year-old British Shorthair. She said she spent two months making the animal’s bright red kimono. “This little one is like my child. When she is around, everything unpleasant in life simply disappears,” Kodama said.

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Changing role of animals in families

Kaji linked pets’ growing participation in the festival to changes in Japanese family structures amid an aging population and low birth rate. According to him, people who do not have children or have already raised them are increasingly accepting dogs and cats as family members.

The shrine began welcoming about 400 families at each festival in the early 2000s due to demand from pet owners. Miyu Shiro, the owner of two Yorkshire terriers, said celebrating Shichi-Go-San with her dogs is “completely natural” to her because they are part of her family.

In June, data were released showing that Japan’s birth rate fell again last year to a record low. According to the World Bank, the country’s median population age is 49.9 years, with Japan ranking second only to Monaco by this indicator.

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