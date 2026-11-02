Stolen ¥46m watch returned in Tokyo — The Japan Times

A stolen luxury Audemars Piguet watch worth about ¥46 million, or $292,000, was returned by courier service to a watch store in Tokyo’s Nakano district. The package also contained a handwritten note of apology, The Japan Times reports.

Escape with the watch

The theft occurred at around 8 p.m. on Thursday at a store on the third floor of the Nakano Broadway shopping complex. A man tried on an Audemars Piguet watch and then fled with it. Two employees were in the store during the incident, and neither was injured.

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Package from Aichi Prefecture

The watch was delivered to the store on Sunday morning. Employees checked its serial number and confirmed that the returned item was the stolen watch. The package was sent from Aichi Prefecture. It listed the sender’s name and address, but police believe the details are false and continue searching for the suspect.

In August, four luxury watches with a total retail value of about ¥200 million were stolen from another store on the first floor of the same shopping complex. Two Chilean citizens were detained and subsequently charged on suspicion of theft in that case.

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