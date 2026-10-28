In Japan, the family of Turkish citizen of Kurdish origin Murat Cicek, who died in custody at the Takao Police Station in Hachioji, has filed a lawsuit against the Tokyo metropolitan government and the clinic where a doctor contracted by the police works. The plaintiffs are seeking ¥57 million, or about $361,000, in compensation and other measures, The Japan Times reports.

Death in custody

The lawsuit was filed with the Tokyo District Court on Tuesday. According to the complaint, 48-year-old Murat Cicek died of peritonitis on the morning of July 2 while being held in the detention facility of the Takao Police Station of the Metropolitan Police Department.

Cicek was detained after being arrested on suspicion of violating the Immigration Control and Refugee Recognition Act. According to the source, the grounds were that he did not have his passport with him following an incident involving property damage in Hachioji on June 25.

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Plaintiffs’ claims

The family’s representatives claim that the doctor did not conduct proper examinations and failed to identify an intestinal perforation, although four days after his detention Cicek began vomiting and experiencing abdominal pain.

The plaintiffs also stated that the Takao Police Station did not provide the man with treatment even after his body temperature fell below 35 degrees Celsius. According to them, he was not taken to a medical facility despite the doctor’s instructions. The family’s lawyer, Hajime Kambara, said the case demonstrates a profound lack of awareness of human rights within the police organization, and that the plaintiffs will seek accountability through the courts.

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