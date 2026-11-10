Tokyo police, together with students and the operator of the Muji retail chain, have developed a new bicycle helmet to encourage young people to use head protection. The product went on sale in August, The Japan Times reports.

A helmet designed with hairstyles in mind

Students from Aoyama Gakuin University and Yamano Beauty College in Tokyo were involved in the project, which Tokyo police launched in July 2024. They discussed why people are reluctant to wear helmets, including inconvenience for hairstyles and difficulties carrying a bulky item.

The new helmet has a matte finish, an internal design to protect bangs from being flattened, and can be worn with hair tied up. Its chin strap has a magnetic clasp that can be fastened with one hand. Beauty college students also proposed hairstyle options that retain their shape under a helmet or after it is removed, and prepared hair-styling videos.

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Low usage rate

In April 2023, changes to traffic rules came into force in Japan urging all cyclists to make efforts to wear helmets. Previously, this recommendation applied to parents and guardians of children under the age of 13. There is no penalty for not wearing a helmet.

According to Tokyo police, about 60% of people who died in bicycle accidents in the capital during the five years through the end of 2025 died from head injuries. The mortality rate among cyclists without helmets was 2.3 times higher than among those who wore them.

According to a National Police Agency survey released in September, 24.4% of cyclists nationwide wore helmets, up 3.2 percentage points from a year earlier. A rate of more than 60% was recorded only in Ehime, Oita and Fukui prefectures. It stood at 15.5% in Tokyo and 9.5% in Osaka.

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