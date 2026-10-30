In Tokyo, Japan, police arrested 24-year-old Chinese citizen Ye Shengfeng on suspicion of spraying a substance containing capsaicin at the Ginza Six shopping complex in May. According to The Japan Times, 25 people were taken to hospitals after the incident.

Incident at Ginza Six

According to police, Ye Shengfeng is a university student and lives in the city of Sakai in Osaka Prefecture. He is suspected of spraying a substance containing capsaicin at a man in his 30s on the first floor of the complex at around noon on May 25.

The incident occurred near the ATM area at Ginza Six, located in the upscale Ginza district. Many people suffered injuries, including pain in their eyes and throats, police said.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Investigation continues

According to investigative sources, the detainee is refusing to speak about the alleged attack during questioning. Police said that after spraying the substance, he fled by subway.

Nearby surveillance cameras recorded Ye Shengfeng meeting another man. Police suspect that this person may also have been involved in the incident.

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