Police in Tokyo, Japan, have arrested two company executives and a Chinese national in a case involving alleged fraud in obtaining a visa for highly skilled professionals. As The Japan Times reports, one of those arrested, 39-year-old Hotei Aizawa, denies all allegations.

Suspected of dozens of false applications

Police suspect Aizawa of submitting false visa applications for wealthy Chinese nationals since 2020. According to investigators, the case concerns between 30 and 40 people. Law enforcement officers believe he received $600,000 from each client, keeping $450,000 for himself. Details of the scheme are still under investigation.

Along with Aizawa, police arrested 45-year-old company executive Emi Makino and 57-year-old Chinese national Zhuang Yi. According to police, they acted together so that Zhuang could enter Japan in December 2025 on a highly skilled professional visa.

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False information about education and work

The application submitted to the immigration service allegedly falsely stated that Zhuang had a Master of Business Administration degree and that he would work at Makino's company. According to police, Aizawa promised Zhuang that he would legally obtain permanent residence permission in Japan, after which the Chinese national paid him $600,000.

Normally, people who have lived in Japan for at least 10 years can apply for permanent residence. This period may be shorter for holders of highly skilled worker visas. Makino, according to police, stated that Aizawa handled all documents and procedures for Zhuang.

In June, Aizawa was already arrested on suspicion of illegally bringing a nanny into Japan for wealthy Chinese nationals. Further investigation into that case led police to the episode involving Zhuang and Makino.

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