In Tonga, Elim Hotel's licence was suspended for six weeks after guests posted a video showing them diving with humpback whales. The establishment's fleet was also limited to one boat. Diving with whales is prohibited in the country, although swimming alongside them is allowed, ABC News reports.

Elim Hotel manager Lepolo Foliaki said the rules were breached by guests. According to her, the person responsible for advertising must ensure it clearly states that going underwater near whales is prohibited.

Possible violations by operators

Videos from Chinese social media reviewed and verified by ABC may indicate rule violations by foreign-owned whale-watching companies. The footage shows tourists touching the animals and diving with them. One video advertised freediving tours and offered 12 trips this year.

Lemoto Fakaosi, director of the Ministry of Tourism division in Vava'u, said several operators had received warnings for violating the rules. Local tourism business owner Vili Vaipulu said such advertising misleads clients and makes the work of captains trying to comply with the diving ban more difficult. He also claims to have seen cases of vessel overloading and operators working on Sundays, when Tonga's constitution prohibits commercial activity.

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Pressure on whales and tourism growth

Each year, about 2,000 humpback whales arrive in Tonga's waters, travelling thousands of kilometres from Antarctica to give birth in the warm waters of the Vava'u islands. Swimming with whales attracts around 20,000 tourists to the kingdom annually and generates about $12 million in revenue.

The number of tourists who watched whales rose from 9,804 in 2006 to 20,018 in 2019. Restrictions on issuing licences were introduced in 2006, when their number was capped at 13. By 2020, there were 20, while the latest available list includes 25 licensed operators in Vava'u. Most companies are foreign-owned.

A 2019 study by Lorenzo Fiori of Auckland University of Technology found low compliance with Tongan rules. According to the study, female whales may remain underwater up to three times longer when tourists swim near them. Karen Stone, environmental director of the Vava'u Environmental Protection Association, warned that such activity could disrupt whales' natural behaviour, which is important for the sustainability of the population.

A group of local operators is also challenging the government's licensing decision in court. One member of the group, Alistair Coldrick, believes the government is not following its own rules and that increasing the number of permits is placing additional pressure on whales.

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