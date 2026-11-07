In the city of Toro, in the Valle del Cauca department in southwestern Colombia, three women were found dead in a house after an attack by armed men on November 6. The Rio Times reports, citing local authorities and police.

Investigation into the attack

According to preliminary information, the victims may have been members of the same family. Law enforcement officials did not disclose the number of attackers, the circumstances of their entry into the house, or the motive for the crime.

After the killings, local authorities held an extraordinary security council meeting involving the police, army, and municipality. Valle del Cauca Police Commander Colonel Amaury Aguilera said that a special team of investigators had been assigned to the case.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Reward and Indepaz data

Toro Mayor John Fredy Valencia announced a reward of up to 10 million Colombian pesos for information that helps identify those involved in the attack. This is approximately $3,100, according to calculations provided in the report.

The Institute of Studies for Development and Peace, Indepaz, classified the case as the 104th massacre in Colombia in 2026. The organization uses this term for a single attack in which at least three people are killed.

Less than a day earlier, two people were killed and another was injured in a separate attack on the road to Toro. A connection between the two incidents has not yet been established. Indepaz notes that there are risks in the area due to disputes over territorial control and illegal economic activity, including drug trafficking.

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