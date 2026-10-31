Three attackers wound MAC Group CEO’s family in Toronto — CBS News

In Toronto, Canada, three armed men broke into the home of MAC Group CEO David Morton and wounded him and his two adult daughters. The attack occurred at about 3:40 a.m. Thursday in the Bridle Path area, CBS News reports.

Attack at the home

According to Toronto police, the masked attackers entered through the back entrance of the five-bedroom home, carrying firearms and a hammer. On the second floor, they encountered 75-year-old David Morton, his 64-year-old wife Doriana, and their daughters Maggie and Christina.

Police Inspector Kristy Smith said the perpetrators demanded valuables from the home. It has not yet been established whether they managed to take anything. According to police, Morton and his daughters, aged 28 and 26, tried to resist, after which shots were fired.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Victims remain in hospital

David Morton and his two daughters sustained gunshot wounds. In a statement on Friday, Morton also said that the attackers used a hammer against all four family members. He said that he and his daughters remained in hospital, without specifying their condition.

Police are searching for three men believed to be about 20 years old. They were dressed in dark clothing and fled the scene in an SUV. Toronto police said that since the beginning of 2026, 119 home invasions have been recorded in the city, 32.2% more than during the same period last year.

Read us on