Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah opened the 22nd regular meeting of the Executive Council of the Community of Sahel-Saharan States (CEN-SAD) in Tripoli on November 7. Foreign ministers and heads of delegations from member states are taking part, Anadolu Agency reports, citing the Libyan News Agency.

Meeting agenda

Participants are expected to discuss restructuring the organization, activating its institutions and strengthening regional cooperation. UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Libya Hanna Tetteh, as well as ambassadors and representatives of diplomatic missions, also attended the opening.

Dbeibah expressed hope that CEN-SAD would become a regional platform for jointly responding to political, security and economic challenges. He called for stronger coordination in combating terrorism, organized crime and irregular migration, as well as support for border security and stability in the region.

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Participants and secretariat

Foreign ministers from Egypt, Tunisia, Chad, Djibouti, the Central African Republic, Sierra Leone, Somalia and Guinea-Bissau arrived for the meeting. Dbeibah called for setting a timetable to complete the transfer of the organization’s executive secretariat to its headquarters in Tripoli.

On the sidelines of the meeting, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty held talks with Chadian Foreign Minister Abderaman Koulamallah. The sides discussed bilateral cooperation, regional issues, and the activation of CEN-SAD institutions and specialized mechanisms, particularly in counterterrorism, capacity building and the implementation of development programs.

CEN-SAD was founded in Tripoli on February 4, 1998. The organization brings together 28 African states of the Sahara and Sahel and has observer status at the UN. After the overthrow of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, the secretariat’s headquarters were moved from Tripoli to N'Djamena, the capital of Chad.

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