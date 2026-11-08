In the United States, disputes over school education, private school funding, LGBTQ+ topics in educational materials, and diversity, equity and inclusion programs may intensify after Democrats won gubernatorial elections in Texas, Iowa and Georgia, The Hill reports.

Texas and Iowa

Texas Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa criticized the state’s school choice program, which provides state funding for accounts for students leaving local public schools. She said she seeks to end the practice, which she called a voucher scam. At the same time, Republicans retain control of the Texas Senate. Hinojosa will have line-item veto authority, which she could potentially use to cut funding for the program, but she will not be able to repeal it without lawmakers’ support.

Corey DeAngelis, a research fellow at the Heritage Foundation, suggested that incumbent Republican Governor Greg Abbott could convene a special legislative session before the end of his term. According to him, Republicans could incorporate the program into the school funding formula, which would significantly limit the possibility of ending it through a line-item veto.

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In Iowa, Governor-elect Rob Sand advocated not for eliminating the school choice program, but for reforming it. He also emphasized increasing public education funding and universal access to preschool education. Under the state’s Republican leadership, restrictions were introduced on books dealing with LGBTQ+ topics in schools; opponents of these restrictions failed to secure their repeal in court.

Plans of Georgia’s new government

In Georgia, Governor-elect Keisha Lance Bottoms has so far made almost no comments on the school choice program. Her campaign focused on free universal education at community colleges, preschool education and expanding financial literacy instruction. She also supported repealing the state tax on teachers’ income.

Under Georgia’s previous Republican leadership, the state focused on banning concepts that state authorities called divisive and passed a Parents’ Bill of Rights allowing parents to review educational materials. Wiade James, senior director for K-12 education policy at the Center for American Progress, believes the new administration may initiate additional school funding, higher teacher salaries or incentives to recruit and retain educators.

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