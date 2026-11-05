In Arizona, Colorado and Washington state, voters approved or, according to preliminary counts, may approve initiatives to introduce or expand bans on transgender youth participating in school sports teams in line with their gender identity. Colorado is also expected to approve a new ban on gender-affirming surgeries for minors, STAT News reports.

At the same time, the voting results did not correspond with the success of candidates from a particular party. In particular, Democrats in Colorado won the state Senate, a majority of seats in the House of Representatives, as well as the offices of governor and attorney general. Both initiatives in Colorado are legislative changes, so the state legislature will be able to amend them before they are implemented. The governor-elect said the restrictions would require “prolonged and careful consideration.”

Abortion and drug policy

Votes on abortion were held in four states, and in each case voters preserved the existing legal status. In Missouri, nearly 56% of those who voted rejected lawmakers’ proposal to repeal the state constitutionally protected right to reproductive freedom. Lawmakers linked a possible abortion ban to a proposal to constitutionally ban gender-affirming care for minors.

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In Nevada and Virginia, a majority of voters supported enshrining the right to abortion in their state constitutions. In Idaho, by contrast, the existing abortion ban was retained. In Massachusetts, nearly 76% of voters rejected repealing the law on recreational marijuana use, while in Idaho more than 66% did not support granting lawmakers the exclusive right to legalize psychoactive substances.

Science and medical programs

In California, Proposition 38 could be approved, according to preliminary results. The initiative provides for issuing $8.4 billion in bonds for research in immunology and immunotherapy. If finally approved, half of the amount — $4.2 billion — will be directed to one institute that is not formally named in the text of the initiative. According to STAT News, the criteria are likely met by the California Institute for Immunology & Immunotherapy, one of whose co-founders is the campaign’s main financial backer, Gary Michelson.

In South Dakota, voters rejected an amendment that could have made the continuation of the expanded Medicaid program contingent on maintaining federal funding at the 90% level. In North Dakota, voters narrowly did not support a constitutional amendment on free breakfasts and lunches for all public school students.

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