In the central part of the Gaza Strip, civil defense crews recovered the remains of 129 Palestinians from under the rubble. Search operations were conducted beneath the ruins of 39 residential buildings and other structures which, according to the service, were destroyed by the Israeli army, Anadolu Agency reports.

The search lasted 53 days

Rami al-Ayedi, director of civil defense in central Gaza, said the operation covered the Nuseirat refugee camp, Al-Zawayda and Deir al-Balah. It marked the completion of the second phase of a project to search for the dead in the central part of the enclave, funded by the International Committee of the Red Cross.

Before the work began, authorities reported 233 people believed to be missing under the rubble. Over 53 days, the crews worked 410 hours, with one excavator, one loader and one truck for removing debris. Police forensic experts, forensic medicine specialists, municipal services, the Red Cross and an Egyptian committee also took part in the work.

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Thousands of people may remain under the ruins

The second phase of the broader project was announced on July 19. It covered 147 destroyed homes in the Gaza, North Gaza and Central Gaza governorates, where an estimated 1,072 bodies could have been buried. During the first phase, launched in November 2025, the remains of 333 of the 559 people reported missing were found.

In October, civil defense spokesperson Mahmoud Basal said that around 8,000 bodies could remain under the rubble across the Gaza Strip, including approximately 4,000 in areas controlled by Israeli forces, which are difficult for rescuers to reach. The service warned that, with the equipment currently available, search operations could take from eight to ten years. Palestinian officials also accuse Israel of failing to fulfill its obligation to allow in equipment for clearing rubble, stipulated by the ceasefire agreement.

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