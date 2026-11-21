A magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck Peru’s central Junín region on Friday. At the time of reporting, there were no reports of casualties or significant damage.

Epicenter and time of the earthquake

According to Anadolu Agency, the U.S. Geological Survey recorded the epicenter 22 kilometers west-northwest of Ondores in the Junín region. The earthquake occurred at 7:09 p.m. local time on Friday, or 00:09 GMT on Saturday.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The earthquake’s focus was at a depth of about 142.1 kilometers. The U.S. Geological Survey provided the data on the magnitude, epicenter location and depth of the tremors.

No tsunami threat

The U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center said it did not issue a warning, advisory, watch or tsunami threat following the tremors. There were also no immediate reports of injuries or substantial damage after the earthquake.

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