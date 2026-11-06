An art installation, Wall of Tears, was shown in a church hall in Berry, New South Wales, Australia, after Shoalhaven City Council cancelled its exhibition several days before its opening. The work by American artist Phil Buehler contains the names of 18,457 children whose deaths were reported by Gaza's Ministry of Health between 7 October 2023 and 19 July 2025, ABC News reports.

Cancellation of the exhibition

The installation was planned to be presented at the Shoalhaven Regional Gallery in Nowra. However, Shoalhaven City Council decided that the exhibition would create an unacceptable level of risk for gallery staff, visitors and tenants of the premises.

According to a risk assessment seen by ABC News, holding the exhibition safely would have required, among other measures, armed security and metal detectors. The organisers agreed to introduce enhanced security measures, but the council cancelled the exhibition several days before its planned opening.

A spokesperson for New South Wales Police said the council had not reported its concerns to South Coast Police. According to him, senior officers, including the local commander, were unaware of threats connected with the exhibition. The council explained its decision on security grounds, but did not specify what threat to the public it saw.

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Showing in Berry

The showing of the installation in the Uniting Church hall in Berry drew about 300 people. Reverend John Brentall said he was “very disappointed” by the council's decision because, in his view, the artwork posed no threat.

Annette Pham, the organiser of the showing from Shoalhaven Friends of Palestine, said that hundreds of people had contacted the council, its members and local parliamentarians demanding an explanation for the cancellation. According to her, following the incident, venues in Kiama and Port Kembla also offered to host the installation.

Wall of Tears has already been shown in Sydney, Perth and Canberra. In June, an independent UN inquiry accused Israel of war crimes, including genocide and deliberate attacks on and killings of Palestinian children during the conflict in Gaza. The Israeli government rejected these findings, calling them factually unfounded.

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