In Switzerland, a team led by forensic physician Andrea Steuer from the University of Zurich has identified a biomarker that may help detect traces of gamma-hydroxybutyric acid, or GHB, in urine for longer. The substance is also called “liquid ecstasy”; it may be used in sexual crimes or robberies, Tagesschau reports.

GHB-pentose biomarker

The researchers identified GHB-pentose, a compound of GHB and the sugar ribose that forms in the body during the metabolism of the substance. In the study, this marker was detected only in the urine of participants who were administered GHB. GHB-pentose was not found in the control group that received a placebo.

According to the scientists, GHB-pentose could be detected in urine for up to three days. GHB itself is rapidly metabolized mainly into water and carbon dioxide, so it may no longer be detectable in blood or urine after just six to twelve hours.

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Testing on samples from cases

After the initial study, specialists reanalyzed 2,400 stored urine samples from forensic cases. GHB-pentose was also found in all samples that had previously tested positive for GHB.

The new marker also helped confirm three suspected cases: two robberies and one probable sexual assault. Urine samples were collected 13 to 16 hours after the events, when it was too late for standard screening. Investigators suspected the use of knockout drugs because of the symptoms described by the victims, and GHB-pentose was found in the urine in all three cases.

Routine use in Zurich

At Zurich forensic medicine, samples are already routinely tested for GHB-pentose in cases of suspected use of knockout drugs. According to Steuer, the biomarker can be detected using standard forensic laboratory tests, so other institutions will also be able to add it to standard screening. At the same time, research into this biomarker is ongoing.

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