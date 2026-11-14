In Turkey, the total volume of waste increased by 15% compared with 2010, while the amount of waste per person remained approximately at the same level. This is happening amid the government’s promotion of the Zero Waste initiative, which the president’s wife, Emine Erdoğan, presents internationally, including at the COP31 climate summit.

As Climate Home News reports, the Zero Waste program was launched in 2017. It provides for reducing waste generation and developing recycling, but does not contain a specific commitment to achieve zero waste within a defined timeframe. In 2022, at Emine Erdoğan’s initiative, the UN General Assembly established the International Day of Zero Waste, observed on March 30.

Restrictions on single-use plastic

Turkey is considering a legislative initiative to restrict single-use plastic products, including cutlery, cups, and stirrers. According to the publication, the document was submitted to parliament, but has not yet received final approval from President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Representatives of environmental organizations and researchers fear that if adopted, the document may contain exemptions for manufacturers. In particular, they point to the risk that companies will be able to produce single-use plastic for export. The Turkish Plastics Industry Association PAGEV, for its part, has stated that restrictive policies could harm the economy and jobs.

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The tax on plastic bags, introduced in 2019, initially reduced their use. At the same time, its rate increased only from 0.25 to 1 Turkish lira, despite persistently high inflation in the country. Marine biologist Sedat Gündoğdu called the current fee insufficient to change consumer behavior.

Landfills and waste imports

In Turkey, an increasing amount of waste is collected centrally and buried at upgraded landfills, but most of it is still not recycled. Carbon Mapper satellite observations recorded methane leaks at landfills near Ankara. According to the publication, the landfill in Sincan emits about 1,200 kilograms of methane every hour.

Turkey is also the largest destination for plastic waste exports from the European Union after China restricted its imports. Climate Home News notes that these shipments may increase after the EU ban on waste exports to countries outside the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development takes effect. Turkey does not belong to this category of countries.

Turkish official Ekrem Yıldırım said that the current waste recovery rate in the country is about 30%, and authorities aim to raise it to 70%, without naming a deadline. At the same time, the latest available EU data estimated Turkey’s waste recycling rate in 2020 at 12%, while the average rate in EU countries in 2024 was about 50%.

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