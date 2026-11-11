In Turkey, the government and operator Celikler Holding have appealed a court ruling that in July 2026 revoked permission to expand the Afşin-Elbistan coal-fired power plant in the Elbistan district of Kahramanmaraş province. The court said the project’s potential impact on human health and the environment had not been properly assessed, The Independent reports.

Plans to expand the plant

The Afşin-Elbistan complex consists of plant A, operating since 1984, and plant B, opened in 2006. In 2020, plant A was ordered to close because legally required pollution-control equipment had not been installed. Five months later, two of its four units were allowed to resume operations.

The project to expand plant A envisaged the construction of two new generating units with a total capacity of 688 MW. It was approved in 2024 despite objections from local residents, who link the facility’s operation to health problems, depletion of water resources and the decline of agriculture.

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Residents’ complaints and human rights data

More than a dozen residents of settlements near the power plant told the publication that they consider emissions to be the cause of widespread respiratory, cardiovascular and cancer diseases. At the same time, The Independent notes that conclusively proving a link between the plant’s operation and the problems described is difficult: no official study of public health in the area has been conducted.

An analysis commissioned by Greenpeace Mediterranean in 2022 estimated that the expansion could cause around 1,900 premature deaths. Human Rights Watch researcher Deniz Bayram said data from the state air-monitoring system and satellite observations indicate dangerously high levels of pollution around the plant.

The dispute continues during the COP31 climate summit in Antalya, where Turkey is promoting electrification and the development of green industry. Critics emphasize that continued coal projects contradict Ankara’s climate statements: the country remains Europe’s largest producer of electricity from coal, and more than a third of its electricity is generated by coal-fired plants.

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