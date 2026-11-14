In Antalya, Turkey, the head of the UN Office for Project Services (UNOPS), Jorge Moreira da Silva, called on Iran and the United States to urgently allow fertilizer shipments through the Strait of Hormuz. At the COP31 climate conference, he said that fertilizer shortages could impoverish millions of people.

As Asharq Al-Awsat reports, Moreira da Silva coordinates a special UN task force established to facilitate the safe passage of fertilizer cargoes during the crisis. He stressed that negotiations between Tehran and Washington on a comprehensive agreement must continue, but that an immediate, exceptional and time-limited solution is also needed to restore such shipments.

Five vessels per day

According to the UN official's estimate, around five vessels carrying fertilizers need to pass through the strait daily to meet demand. Before the conflict began, approximately one-third of global fertilizer volumes passed through the Strait of Hormuz, while their price rose by 30% after the blockades.

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Moreira da Silva noted that vulnerable countries are feeling the consequences of the shortage most acutely. In particular, Sudan's finance minister told him that food prices had doubled in six months, while in Nepal, farmers can no longer afford to buy fertilizers, he said.

Risk of a food crisis

He named Mozambique, Kenya, Sudan, Somalia, Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka among the countries significantly affected. If planting seasons are missed in different parts of the world, up to 45 million people could face severe acute food insecurity, while another 30 million could fall below the poverty line, the head of UNOPS warned.

According to him, the UN has a mechanism that would make it possible to begin fertilizer transportation within seven to ten days.

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