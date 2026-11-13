Four killed in Turkish military helicopter crash — AeroTime

A Sikorsky S-70 military helicopter crashed on the outskirts of the city of Malatya in eastern Turkey. Four Turkish servicemen were killed in the crash, AeroTime reports, citing Turkey’s Ministry of Defense.

Crash in the Yeşilyurt district

According to local media, the helicopter fell at approximately 18:45 local time in the Yeşilyurt district of Malatya. Police officers, firefighters and medics were dispatched to the scene. Turkish television channels showed footage of smoke and flames rising above the crash site, with emergency vehicles nearby.

In its initial statement, Turkey’s Ministry of Defense confirmed that the aircraft was an S-70, but did not specify the purpose of the flight or the duties of the military personnel on board. The causes of the crash are currently being established.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Crash investigation

The Malatya Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office has opened an investigation into the crash. As Anadolu agency reported, a deputy chief prosecutor and two prosecutors were assigned to the case.

Turkey has used Sikorsky Black Hawk helicopters for decades. In 2016, Sikorsky and Turkish Aerospace Industries launched a licensed production program in the country for the S-70i version, designated T70. The program provides for the delivery of 109 helicopters to six military and civilian operators, including Turkey’s land forces, air force and gendarmerie.

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